Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,081 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,615 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 2.43% of Global X Thematic Growth ETF worth $2,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GXTG. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 137.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Thematic Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,232,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 94,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,717,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 25.8% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 34.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 7,833 shares during the period.

GXTG opened at $33.37 on Wednesday. Global X Thematic Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $32.88 and a 52-week high of $54.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is an increase from Global X Thematic Growth ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

