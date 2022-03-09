Goldcoin (GLC) Price Down 13.3% Over Last 7 Days

Goldcoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 8th. In the last week, Goldcoin has traded 13.3% lower against the dollar. One Goldcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000362 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Goldcoin has a market capitalization of $6.14 million and $7,537.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $100.87 or 0.00260269 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00014612 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001306 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000464 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001797 BTC.

About Goldcoin

GLC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 43,902,990 coins and its circulating supply is 43,681,422 coins. Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Goldcoin’s official website is www.goldcoin.org . The official message board for Goldcoin is www.goldcointalk.org . The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldCoin (GLD) is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency – With large vibrant support, trading communities, real world appeal and an extremely devoted development team, GoldCoin is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency. Block time + difficulty changes depending on the height of the block chain along with demarcated block rewards. The GoldCoin team have implemented Golden River – a method to adjust the block time each block to counteract large swings in hashing power pointed at the network – this method is smoother than than the Kimoto Gravity well meaning block times are more closely regulated. “

Buying and Selling Goldcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goldcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Goldcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

