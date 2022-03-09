Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 66,165 Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 66,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Mogo as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Mogo by 83.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 4,348 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Mogo in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Mogo by 246.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 17,033 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mogo by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mogo by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 8,148 shares during the last quarter. 13.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MOGO. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Mogo from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Mogo from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Mogo from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Mogo from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mogo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOGO opened at $1.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Mogo Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.84 and a 52 week high of $12.29. The firm has a market cap of $150.24 million, a PE ratio of -16.33 and a beta of 2.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.48 and its 200-day moving average is $4.04.

Mogo, Inc operates as a financial technology company. It provides a financial health app that empowers consumers with simple solutions to help them manage and control their finances. Through its app, the firm provides free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with platinum prepaid visa card and digital mortgage experience.

