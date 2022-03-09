Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys Shares of 24,152 Ignyte Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGNY)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ignyte Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGNY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.24% of Ignyte Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Ignyte Acquisition by 12.0% during the third quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 114,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 12,210 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Ignyte Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Ignyte Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ignyte Acquisition stock opened at $9.82 on Wednesday. Ignyte Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $9.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.78.

