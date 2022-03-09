Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Position in Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,701 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Kamada worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KMDA. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Kamada in the 1st quarter valued at about $276,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Kamada by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 755,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,396,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Kamada by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 19,953 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kamada during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Kamada by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 156,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 62,345 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kamada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kamada in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kamada in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of Kamada stock opened at $5.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $241.74 million, a PE ratio of 54.31 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.14. Kamada Ltd. has a 1-year low of $5.11 and a 1-year high of $6.96.

Kamada Ltd. engages in the development and production of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Proprietary Products and Distribution. The Proprietary Products segment covers the development, manufacture, and sale of plasma-derived protein therapeutics products. The Distribution segment covers the supply of plasma-based products for clinical use.

