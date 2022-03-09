Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC – Get Rating) by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 22,621 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Orchid Island Capital were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 9,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Orchid Island Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Orchid Island Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 923.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 15,923 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities started coverage on Orchid Island Capital in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Jonestrading cut Orchid Island Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Orchid Island Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

NYSE ORC opened at $3.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $598.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.34. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.09 and a twelve month high of $6.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.98 and a 200 day moving average of $4.55.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.53%. Orchid Island Capital’s payout ratio is -113.79%.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc operates as a specialty finance company, which engages in investing in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). Its portfolio consists of traditional pass-through Agency RMBS and structured Agency RMBS. The traditional pass-through Agency RMBS include mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations.

