Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Invests $243,000 in Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Goodrich Petroleum at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Goodrich Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Goodrich Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Goodrich Petroleum by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Goodrich Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Goodrich Petroleum by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 6,294 shares in the last quarter. 67.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Goodrich Petroleum stock opened at $23.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The stock has a market cap of $331.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.60. Goodrich Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.61 and a fifty-two week high of $26.66.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GDP shares. Capital One Financial lowered Goodrich Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Roth Capital downgraded Goodrich Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goodrich Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Finally, Johnson Rice downgraded Goodrich Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

Goodrich Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas on properties. It holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

