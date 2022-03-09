Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Takes Position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 325.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 2,357.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 4,691 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $307,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 8,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NUGT stock opened at $72.23 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.38. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares has a one year low of $40.32 and a one year high of $81.82.

