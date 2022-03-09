Goldplat (LON:GDP) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Goldplat PLC (LON:GDP – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 8.10 ($0.11). Goldplat shares last traded at GBX 8.05 ($0.11), with a volume of 597,717 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of £13.85 million and a P/E ratio of 8.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 7.09.

About Goldplat (LON:GDP)

Goldplat PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining and production of gold and other precious metals in South Africa and Ghana. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

