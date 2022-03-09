GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $7.66

Shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.66 and last traded at $7.66, with a volume of 3147795 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.23.

GPRO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush raised shares of GoPro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.50 in a report on Monday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of GoPro in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of GoPro from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $9.80 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of GoPro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GoPro has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.88.

The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.64.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. GoPro had a net margin of 31.97% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The business had revenue of $391.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Analysts anticipate that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total transaction of $1,694,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 4,836 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $51,261.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 409,672 shares of company stock valued at $3,935,411. Corporate insiders own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in GoPro by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,721,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,846,000 after buying an additional 1,090,720 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in GoPro by 65.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,812,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,321,000 after buying an additional 1,116,188 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in GoPro by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,460,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,370,000 after buying an additional 54,587 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in GoPro by 8.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,310,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,621,000 after buying an additional 179,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynrock Lake LP raised its holdings in GoPro by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 2,166,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,338,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. 79.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

