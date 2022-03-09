Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Plc (GSF) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 17th

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Plc (LON:GSF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, March 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Gore Street Energy Storage Fund stock opened at GBX 116.95 ($1.53) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £403.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund has a 12-month low of GBX 102 ($1.34) and a 12-month high of GBX 118.50 ($1.55). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 115.82.

Get Gore Street Energy Storage Fund alerts:

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Gore Street Energy Storage Fund in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gore Street Energy Storage Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.