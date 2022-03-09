Gran Tierra Energy (LON:GTE) Sets New 12-Month High at $120.00

Shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (LON:GTE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 120 ($1.57) and last traded at GBX 110 ($1.44), with a volume of 1500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 102.50 ($1.34).
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 72.52 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 61.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 217.72, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of £403.86 million and a P/E ratio of 12.64.
Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile (LON:GTE)
Read More
- REV Group Grinds Its Gears On Supply Chain Headwinds
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
Receive News & Ratings for Gran Tierra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gran Tierra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.