Grandview Asset Management LLC Acquires 190 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Grandview Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,551 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for about 1.2% of Grandview Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,326,466 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,251,423,000 after purchasing an additional 280,771 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,611,606 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,197,312,000 after purchasing an additional 164,113 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,354,926 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,626,904,000 after purchasing an additional 436,250 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,021,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $980,300,000 after purchasing an additional 406,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,633,577 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $792,221,000 after purchasing an additional 117,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Broadcom from $723.00 to $703.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $599.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Broadcom from $665.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Broadcom from $565.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $668.50.
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 27.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.81 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.50%.
Broadcom declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $626.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,691.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total value of $1,296,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.
Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.
