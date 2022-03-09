Grandview Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 6,164 Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,875.0% during the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Progressive Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $210.05. 6,129,036 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,479,315. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $199.50 and a 1 year high of $244.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $226.72 and a 200 day moving average of $231.52.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

