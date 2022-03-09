Grandview Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 12,707 UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 4.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,498,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,044,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,388 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 3.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,639,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $325,590,000 after purchasing an additional 221,276 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 2.9% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,366,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,258,000 after purchasing an additional 38,367 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 26.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,146,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,848,000 after purchasing an additional 237,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 2.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,040,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,365,000 after purchasing an additional 21,128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.45% of the company’s stock.

UGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered UGI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America lowered UGI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

In other UGI news, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 53,663 shares of UGI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total value of $2,411,078.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Frank S. Hermance acquired 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.15 per share, with a total value of $2,479,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 132,163 shares of company stock valued at $5,950,644. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UGI stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,438,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,629,301. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.03. UGI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.40 and a fifty-two week high of $48.55.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.30). UGI had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.345 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. UGI’s payout ratio is currently 27.54%.

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

