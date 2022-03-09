Grandview Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 5,792 Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 5,792 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 94.7% in the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter worth about $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

HON traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $183.24. 4,566,751 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,917,073. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $198.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.68. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.42 and a 52-week high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.49%.

HON has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $228.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.57.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

