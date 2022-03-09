Grandview Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Grandview Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 8,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 14,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $5.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $191.51. 47,305,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,775,621. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $157.55 and a 52-week high of $193.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $172.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.43.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.