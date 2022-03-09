Grandview Asset Management LLC Grows Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Grandview Asset Management LLC raised its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for approximately 1.6% of Grandview Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 530.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 2,152 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $275,456.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 174,100 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total value of $21,454,343.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 436,671 shares of company stock worth $56,670,832 in the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABBV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on AbbVie from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Cowen raised their price objective on AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.31.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $2.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.15. The company had a trading volume of 8,816,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,375,043. The stock has a market cap of $260.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.80. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.05 and a 12 month high of $151.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.25.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.44%.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

