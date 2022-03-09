Grandview Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,175,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,029,020,000 after buying an additional 295,726 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,459,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,540,515,000 after buying an additional 219,836 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,365,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,523,349,000 after buying an additional 207,310 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,396,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,164,827,000 after buying an additional 150,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,342,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,155,001,000 after purchasing an additional 54,938 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on UPS. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.48.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $2,905,125.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 6,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total transaction of $1,455,460.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 29,558 shares of company stock valued at $6,491,514 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded up $2.23 on Tuesday, hitting $203.41. 3,985,394 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,335,891. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.54 and a 52 week high of $233.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.76.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 96.17%. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 41.39%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.