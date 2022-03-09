Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $51.34 Million

Equities analysts expect Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Rating) to report $51.34 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Great Southern Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $51.70 million and the lowest is $50.98 million. Great Southern Bancorp posted sales of $53.83 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp will report full year sales of $209.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $207.76 million to $212.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $220.15 million, with estimates ranging from $217.10 million to $223.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Great Southern Bancorp.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.13). Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 31.49% and a return on equity of 12.00%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on GSBC shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Great Southern Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

In related news, Director Julie A. Brown sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total transaction of $286,852.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mark A. Maples sold 613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $37,533.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,363 shares of company stock worth $383,326. 24.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSBC. Simmons Bank boosted its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 290.2% during the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 171,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,397,000 after buying an additional 127,500 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $7,301,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 285,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,027,000 after buying an additional 68,201 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $1,727,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 199.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 24,458 shares in the last quarter. 46.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSBC stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,918. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Great Southern Bancorp has a 52-week low of $49.53 and a 52-week high of $62.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $799.01 million, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.42%.

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans and consumer loans. The company was founded in July 1989 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.

