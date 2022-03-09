Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.40.

Several research firms have weighed in on GWLIF. Scotiabank cut their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Desjardins raised their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays raised their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

OTCMKTS GWLIF traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.96. 3,480 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,431. Great-West Lifeco has a 12 month low of $25.67 and a 12 month high of $32.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.34.

Great-West Lifeco, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance, health insurance, retirement services, investment management and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Europe, and Lifeco Corporate. The Canada segment provides individual & group life insurance through the Great-West Life, London Life and Canada Life.

