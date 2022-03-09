Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GREE) Short Interest Down 20.5% in February

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 217,900 shares, a drop of 20.5% from the January 31st total of 274,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 539,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Greenidge Generation stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,238. Greenidge Generation has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.35.

Get Greenidge Generation alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Greenidge Generation from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley cut their price target on Greenidge Generation from $82.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Greenidge Generation in the third quarter valued at $10,581,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Greenidge Generation during the third quarter worth about $6,168,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenidge Generation during the fourth quarter worth about $3,283,000. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenidge Generation during the third quarter worth about $4,856,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in shares of Greenidge Generation by 271.3% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 154,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 113,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

About Greenidge Generation (Get Rating)

Greenidge Generation Holdings, Inc owns and operates a vertically integrated bitcoin mining and power generation facility. It engages in the mining of bitcoin and contributing to the security and transactability of the bitcoin ecosystem while concurrently meeting the power needs of homes and businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Greenidge Generation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenidge Generation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.