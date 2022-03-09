Greif (NYSE:GEF) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GEF. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Greif from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Greif from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Greif from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Bank of America downgraded Greif from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Greif from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.67.

NYSE:GEF opened at $55.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.72. Greif has a 1 year low of $53.44 and a 1 year high of $72.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 6.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Greif will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Greif by 45,384.5% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 720,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,572,000 after buying an additional 719,345 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Greif during the third quarter valued at about $11,512,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Greif by 101.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 265,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,532,000 after buying an additional 133,223 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Greif by 214.9% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 108,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,536,000 after buying an additional 73,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Greif during the third quarter valued at about $2,808,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial Packaging, Paper Packaging & Services, and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment involves the production of industrial packaging products, such as steel, fiber & plastic drums, rigid & flexible intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles, and remanufactured & reconditioned industrial containers.

