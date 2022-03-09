Grimm Tops 1-Day Volume of $178.00 (GRIMM)

Grimm (CURRENCY:GRIMM) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 9th. Grimm has a total market cap of $58,044.63 and $178.00 worth of Grimm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Grimm has traded up 10.4% against the dollar. One Grimm coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Grimm alerts:

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00029137 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000752 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57,178.12 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Grimm Coin Profile

GRIMM is a coin. Grimm’s total supply is 60,501,300 coins. Grimm’s official Twitter account is @grimmwcom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Grimm is grimmw.com

Buying and Selling Grimm

