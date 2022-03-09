Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.72

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.72 per share on Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.

Grindrod Shipping has a dividend payout ratio of 58.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Grindrod Shipping to earn $4.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.4%.

GRIN opened at $25.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Grindrod Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $6.24 and a fifty-two week high of $27.10. The firm has a market cap of $496.07 million, a PE ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.67.

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $114.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.51 million. Grindrod Shipping had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 41.13%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Grindrod Shipping will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grindrod Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Grindrod Shipping by 178.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Grindrod Shipping in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Grindrod Shipping by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 5,178 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Grindrod Shipping by 25,408.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 15,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grindrod Shipping during the 4th quarter valued at about $298,000. Institutional investors own 38.87% of the company’s stock.

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 23 owned dry bulk carriers and 8 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

