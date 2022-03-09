Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Price Target Cut to $187.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $200.00 to $187.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Group 1 Automotive from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $226.60.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Group 1 Automotive stock opened at $190.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.14. Group 1 Automotive has a 1 year low of $143.00 and a 1 year high of $212.23.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $9.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.05 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive will post 35.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is 4.79%.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Michael David Jones sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.20, for a total transaction of $720,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank Grese sold 4,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.97, for a total transaction of $805,420.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,378 shares of company stock valued at $2,531,521. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Group 1 Automotive (Get Rating)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.