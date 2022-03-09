Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Trading Down 5.4%

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $199.94 and last traded at $199.94. Approximately 2 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 32,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $211.27.
ASR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $179.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Bradesco Corretora lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. to a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $214.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.20.
The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.25.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 286 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the third quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.22% of the company’s stock.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile (NYSE:ASR)
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV is a holding company, which engages in the operation, maintenance, and development of airports through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Cancun, Aerostar, Airplan, Villahermosa, Merida, Holding and Services, and Other. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.
