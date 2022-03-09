Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Trading Down 5.4%

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $199.94 and last traded at $199.94. Approximately 2 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 32,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $211.27.

ASR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $179.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Bradesco Corretora lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. to a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $214.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.20.

The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.25.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $327.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.02 million. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 34.57%. Equities analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 286 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the third quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.22% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile (NYSE:ASR)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV is a holding company, which engages in the operation, maintenance, and development of airports through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Cancun, Aerostar, Airplan, Villahermosa, Merida, Holding and Services, and Other. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

