Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) Hits New 1-Year High at $45.00

Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$45.00 and last traded at C$43.00, with a volume of 1734 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$38.85.

Several research firms have weighed in on GCG. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$48.00 price target on shares of Guardian Capital Group in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$49.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$37.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 10th. Guardian Capital Group’s payout ratio is presently 10.19%.

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada and internationally. The company manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, charitable organizations, and family foundations.

