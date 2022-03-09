Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Given New $97.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup from $101.00 to $97.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.83% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Guidewire Software from $144.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Guidewire Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.25.

Guidewire Software stock opened at $86.74 on Wednesday. Guidewire Software has a 52 week low of $81.38 and a 52 week high of $130.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a current ratio of 5.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.14 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.58.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 5.51% and a negative net margin of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $204.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Guidewire Software’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 2,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total value of $234,659.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Polelle sold 769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total value of $86,881.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,804 shares of company stock valued at $1,655,512 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Guidewire Software during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Guidewire Software during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000.

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

