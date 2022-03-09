H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.09

H2O Innovation Inc. (CVE:HEO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$2.09 and last traded at C$2.11, with a volume of 130410 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.23.

HEO has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of H2O Innovation from C$3.75 to C$3.25 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. upped their price target on shares of H2O Innovation from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$3.75 price target on shares of H2O Innovation and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$199.82 million and a P/E ratio of 60.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.03.

H2O Innovation Inc provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. The company operates through three segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance Services. It offers systems and equipment for the production of drinking and industrial process water, reclamation and reuse of water, and desalination of seawater and treatment of wastewater; and provides products and membrane filtration systems' spare parts, such as pumps, valves, membranes, filters, media, and other replacement parts.

