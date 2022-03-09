Hamish Mclennan Acquires 6,250 Shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) Stock

Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS – Get Rating) Director Hamish Mclennan acquired 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.79 per share, for a total transaction of $342,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of SGMS traded up $2.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 486,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,142. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.88. Scientific Games Co. has a one year low of $36.89 and a one year high of $90.20.
Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $1.31. The firm had revenue of $580.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.79 million. Scientific Games had a net margin of 13.60% and a negative return on equity of 10.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.59) EPS. Research analysts expect that Scientific Games Co. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Scientific Games by 121.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Scientific Games during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scientific Games during the third quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Scientific Games in the third quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in Scientific Games in the third quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.19% of the company’s stock.
About Scientific Games (Get Rating)
Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Scientific Games (SGMS)
- REV Group Grinds Its Gears On Supply Chain Headwinds
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.