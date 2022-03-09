Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) SVP James H. Campbell Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR – Get Rating) SVP James H. Campbell sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total value of $78,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE HNGR opened at $19.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The company has a market capitalization of $751.48 million, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.32. Hanger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.16 and a 1 year high of $26.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.05.

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.15). Hanger had a return on equity of 48.78% and a net margin of 3.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Hanger, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hanger from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hanger by 3.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 446,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,293,000 after purchasing an additional 13,376 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Hanger by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 466,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,787,000 after acquiring an additional 185,160 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hanger by 3.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 201,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,106,000 after acquiring an additional 6,548 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Hanger by 5.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,253,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,691,000 after acquiring an additional 68,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hanger by 2.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 261,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,609,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic patient care products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Patient Care and Products & Services. The Patient Care segment consists of the Hanger Clinic, Cares, Dosteon, other O&P businesses and its contracting network management business.

