Harry Kenneth Culham Sells 7,449 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Stock

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 7,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$158.10, for a total transaction of C$1,177,686.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$384,815.40.

Harry Kenneth Culham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 4th, Harry Kenneth Culham sold 2,500 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$158.98, for a total transaction of C$397,450.00.

On Tuesday, January 4th, Harry Kenneth Culham sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$149.70, for a total transaction of C$748,500.00.

CM stock opened at C$156.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$159.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$150.95. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of C$122.36 and a 52 week high of C$167.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$70.35 billion and a PE ratio of 10.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a $1.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.56%.

CM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to C$169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$165.00 to C$167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$165.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$180.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Fundamental Research upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$148.51 to C$160.31 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$168.75.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

