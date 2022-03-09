Hawks Acquisition Corp (NYSE:HWKZ) Short Interest Update

Hawks Acquisition Corp (NYSE:HWKZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the January 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Hawks Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,845,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of Hawks Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,085,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hawks Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,964,000. Institutional investors own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HWKZ stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.70. 152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 805. Hawks Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.74.

Hawks Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Hawks Acquisition Corp is based in New York.

