HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $36.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Kronos Bio from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, February 27th.

Shares of KRON opened at $6.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.39. Kronos Bio has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $32.18. The stock has a market cap of $370.76 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.69.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by ($0.03). On average, analysts anticipate that Kronos Bio will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kronos Bio news, VP Jorge Dimartino sold 16,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $202,892.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Dinsmore sold 11,386 shares of Kronos Bio stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $140,844.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Kronos Bio by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,369,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,794,000 after purchasing an additional 437,155 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Kronos Bio by 126.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,475,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,054,000 after acquiring an additional 823,589 shares during the last quarter. Nextech Invest AG purchased a new stake in Kronos Bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,726,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kronos Bio by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,305,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,743,000 after acquiring an additional 39,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kronos Bio by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 729,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. 66.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

