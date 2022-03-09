H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Upgraded to Buy by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $48.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $45.00.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded H&E Equipment Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H&E Equipment Services from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th.
HEES opened at $41.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.10. H&E Equipment Services has a 12-month low of $28.28 and a 12-month high of $50.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.97.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.29%.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the third quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. 81.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
H&E Equipment Services Company Profile (Get Rating)
H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services which focused on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment rents construction and industrial equipment.
