Head to Head Analysis: Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) versus Cenntro Electric Group (NASDAQ:CENN)

Cenntro Electric Group (NASDAQ:CENN – Get Rating) and Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cenntro Electric Group and Ralph Lauren’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cenntro Electric Group $52.49 million 1.57 -$44.82 million N/A N/A Ralph Lauren $4.40 billion 1.63 -$121.10 million $6.67 15.14

Cenntro Electric Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ralph Lauren.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Cenntro Electric Group and Ralph Lauren, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cenntro Electric Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Ralph Lauren 1 4 8 0 2.54

Ralph Lauren has a consensus target price of $139.54, indicating a potential upside of 38.14%. Given Ralph Lauren’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ralph Lauren is more favorable than Cenntro Electric Group.

Profitability

This table compares Cenntro Electric Group and Ralph Lauren’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cenntro Electric Group N/A N/A N/A Ralph Lauren 8.38% 22.59% 7.66%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.4% of Cenntro Electric Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.3% of Ralph Lauren shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.9% of Cenntro Electric Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 34.6% of Ralph Lauren shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Cenntro Electric Group has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ralph Lauren has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ralph Lauren beats Cenntro Electric Group on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cenntro Electric Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cenntro Electric Group Ltd. is an EV technology company that designs and manufactures electric light and medium duty commercial vehicles. The company’s ECVs are designed to serve a variety of corporate and governmental organizations in support of city services, last-mile delivery and other commercial applications. Its business model allows the firm to design, manufacture, assemble, homologate and sell ECVs to third parties for distribution and service to end-users and also distribute manufactured vehicle kits, which are then assembled, homologated, sold and serviced by third parties in their respective markets. The firm operates through the following brands: Cenntro, Metro, Neibor, Logistar, and Terramak. The company was founded on May 11, 2017 and is headquartered in Freehold, NJ.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S. and Canada, excluding Club Monaco. The Europe segment caters to sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in Europe and the Middle East, excluding Club Monaco. The Asia segment covers the sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. The company was founded by Ralph Lauren in 1967 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

