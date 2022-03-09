Head-To-Head Contrast: Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) versus Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Rating) and Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Beam Global and Skyworks Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beam Global 0 2 3 0 2.60 Skyworks Solutions 0 10 11 0 2.52

Beam Global currently has a consensus target price of $43.33, indicating a potential upside of 160.10%. Skyworks Solutions has a consensus target price of $192.53, indicating a potential upside of 45.76%. Given Beam Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Beam Global is more favorable than Skyworks Solutions.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.2% of Beam Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.6% of Skyworks Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of Beam Global shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Skyworks Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Beam Global has a beta of 0.09, indicating that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Skyworks Solutions has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Beam Global and Skyworks Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beam Global -89.69% -23.76% -21.00% Skyworks Solutions 27.18% 30.57% 20.44%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Beam Global and Skyworks Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beam Global $6.21 million 24.01 -$5.21 million ($0.85) -19.60 Skyworks Solutions $5.11 billion 4.24 $1.50 billion $8.32 15.88

Skyworks Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Beam Global. Beam Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Skyworks Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Skyworks Solutions beats Beam Global on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Beam Global Company Profile

Beam Global engages in the invention, design, engineering, manufacture, and sale of solar powered products. It offers solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, out of home advertising platforms, and energy security and disaster preparedness. The company was founded by Robert Lane Noble on June 12, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

