Head-To-Head Review: 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) and TradeUP Global (NASDAQ:TUGC)

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) and TradeUP Global (NASDAQ:TUGC – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.7% of 8X8 shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.2% of TradeUP Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of 8X8 shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares 8X8 and TradeUP Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 8X8 $532.34 million 2.48 -$165.59 million ($1.58) -7.05 TradeUP Global N/A N/A -$1.92 million N/A N/A

TradeUP Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than 8X8.

Profitability

This table compares 8X8 and TradeUP Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 8X8 -29.07% -96.59% -20.38% TradeUP Global N/A N/A -5.66%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for 8X8 and TradeUP Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 8X8 1 5 4 0 2.30 TradeUP Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

8X8 currently has a consensus target price of $20.05, suggesting a potential upside of 79.98%. Given 8X8’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe 8X8 is more favorable than TradeUP Global.

Summary

8X8 beats TradeUP Global on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

8X8 Company Profile (Get Rating)

8×8, Inc. engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

TradeUP Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

TradeUP Global Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

