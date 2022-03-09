Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Price Target Raised to $6.30 at Piper Sandler

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $5.60 to $6.30 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.18.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

NYSE:HLX opened at $5.34 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.79 and its 200-day moving average is $3.75. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 52-week low of $2.88 and a 52-week high of $6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $809.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 2.94.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.09. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 3.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Helix Energy Solutions Group will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 170,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 9.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 34,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 931,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after buying an additional 3,488 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 505,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 3,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 23.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 4,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group (Get Rating)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.