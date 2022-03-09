Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Shares Up 10.5% After Analyst Upgrade

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 10.5% during trading on Tuesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $5.60 to $6.30. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Helix Energy Solutions Group traded as high as $5.47 and last traded at $5.47. Approximately 33,927 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,703,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Helix Energy Solutions Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.18.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 88.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $809.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 2.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.09. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 3.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Research analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile (NYSE:HLX)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

