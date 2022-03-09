Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Heritage Insurance had a negative return on equity of 5.34% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS.

Shares of HRTG stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.35. The stock had a trading volume of 6,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,452. Heritage Insurance has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $12.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 0.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -29.27%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 85,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 20,762 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 102,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 7,592 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance in the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 202.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 225,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 151,029 shares during the last quarter. 60.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heritage Insurance Company Profile

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of personal and residential premium, property, and casualty insurance policies. It offers personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, rental property insurance, and commercial residential insurance. The company was founded in August 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

