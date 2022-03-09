HFB Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:HFBA) Plans $0.41 Dividend

HFB Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:HFBA – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, March 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share on Monday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.
Shares of OTCMKTS HFBA opened at $32.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.03. HFB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $27.50 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00.
About HFB Financial (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HFB Financial (HFBA)
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
- Time to Take Some Twitter Stock
- The Bottom Is In For Desktop Metal
Receive News & Ratings for HFB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HFB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.