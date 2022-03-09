HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 4.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS.

NASDAQ HPK traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.37. The stock had a trading volume of 181 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,819. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.56. HighPeak Energy has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 179.36 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

HPK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HighPeak Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Roth Capital began coverage on HighPeak Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HPK. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 483.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 12,783 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of HighPeak Energy by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of HighPeak Energy by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of HighPeak Energy by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 201.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 7,857 shares during the period. 6.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

