HighTower Trust Services LTA Acquires New Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,551 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $895,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,063 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.2% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,392 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 8,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total value of $1,174,230.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total value of $180,999.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,768 shares of company stock worth $5,780,203 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ TROW opened at $134.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.28. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.07 and a twelve month high of $224.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $160.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.33.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 40.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.93%.

Several research firms have issued reports on TROW. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $240.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $191.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.64.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile (Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services. The firm provides an array of mutual funds, sub advisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.