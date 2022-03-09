HighTower Trust Services LTA Buys Shares of 9,577 American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMH. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 80,314 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 264.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 876,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,057,000 after purchasing an additional 636,134 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 386.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 208,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,098,000 after purchasing an additional 281,311 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 55,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 23,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 624,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,266,000 after purchasing an additional 85,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

AMH stock opened at $39.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.98, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.60. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $29.88 and a 1 year high of $44.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.22.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.69% and a net margin of 12.84%. The company had revenue of $338.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.26 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

AMH has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.90.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

