HighTower Trust Services LTA Invests $712,000 in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

HighTower Trust Services LTA purchased a new position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,354 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 99.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $165.30 on Wednesday. American Express has a 52-week low of $135.13 and a 52-week high of $199.55. The stock has a market cap of $125.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $178.70 and a 200-day moving average of $172.29.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. American Express had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The business’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.50.

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 267,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total transaction of $47,803,361.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 30,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total transaction of $5,408,960.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 440,177 shares of company stock valued at $81,094,533 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

