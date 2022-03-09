HighTower Trust Services LTA Purchases Shares of 2,062 CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 55,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in CME Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 656,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,919,000 after acquiring an additional 24,281 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its holdings in CME Group by 147.0% in the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 148,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,665,000 after acquiring an additional 88,229 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in CME Group by 105.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 123,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,908,000 after buying an additional 63,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of CME Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 33,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CME has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $244.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on CME Group from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CME Group from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on CME Group from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.77.

In other news, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 4,900 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.96, for a total value of $1,166,004.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Kevin Kometer sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.04, for a total transaction of $3,294,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 25,650 shares of company stock worth $6,208,364 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME stock opened at $225.53 on Wednesday. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.79 and a 52 week high of $256.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.14. The company has a market capitalization of $81.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 56.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.25%.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

