Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Hillman Solutions in a report issued on Thursday, March 3rd. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on HLMN. Zacks Investment Research cut Hillman Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Hillman Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hillman Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.79.

NASDAQ HLMN opened at $10.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Hillman Solutions has a twelve month low of $8.12 and a twelve month high of $13.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.51.

In related news, insider Randall J. Fagundo acquired 9,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.55 per share, for a total transaction of $99,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert O. Kraft bought 47,500 shares of Hillman Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.35 per share, with a total value of $491,625.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 161,186 shares of company stock worth $1,694,802.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLMN. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Hillman Solutions by 96.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Hillman Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

