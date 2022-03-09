Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,310,000 shares, a growth of 28.5% from the January 31st total of 4,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HLT shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $162.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.53.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total value of $417,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 9,003 shares of company stock valued at $1,327,081 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 154.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide stock traded up $4.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.92. The company had a trading volume of 5,031,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,992,842. Hilton Worldwide has a 12-month low of $114.70 and a 12-month high of $160.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $148.02 and its 200-day moving average is $141.91. The company has a market capitalization of $37.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.03 and a beta of 1.26.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.05). Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 46.88% and a net margin of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties and licenses its brands to franchisees.

